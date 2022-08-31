To the editor:
In the front page article in the August 25th issue of the Cody Enterprise captioned “Retreat Approved,” I was identified as being an objector to the proposed yoga retreat and short-term rentals being considered for approval by the Park County commissioners, and I would like to clarify my position on that issue.
I am not opposed to those activities taking place in the Green Creek neighborhood. For years my wife taught yoga in our home on Green Creek and operated a short-term rental as well. In fact, she still does the Airbnb thing in our home (much to my dismay). What I was opposed to was the rezoning of the property involved as “highway commercial business.” I must admit that I erred in assuming that parcel of land to be in the Green Creek Subdivision and thus subject to its covenants prohibiting “commercial business” and for that I apologize. However, I still don’t like the new zoning designation; it seems unnecessary and potentially opens a big door.
But alas, there are a lot of things I apparently must learn to live with. For example, the almost constant billowing dust from the Green Creek Road created by, according to the article, an average of 294 vehicles traveling that road each day. I was told by the county engineer more than a year ago that the daily average was “over 100 vehicles per day and that dust abatement action on the part of the county was definitely warranted.” I was told that reconstruction and chip sealing would take place throughout last winter. I’m still holding my breath, literally!
Finally, I want to extend my best wishes to the Gimmeson family in their new endeavors and hopefully all of us on Green Creek will be sharing a more dust-free environment some day soon.
(s) richard (dick) downen
Cody
