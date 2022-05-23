Am I an extrovert or an introvert?
Am I choleric, phlegmatic, sanguine or melancholy?
Or, am I a Type A or a Type B personality?
Throughout the ages, folks who philosophize, ponder and postulate, have created ways to categorize the personalities of human beings. There are myriads of criteria that measure temperament, likes and dislikes, skills, abilities and traits. The idea is that the more we know, the better we can understand each other – and ourselves.
For example, if I discovered a colleague wasn’t a “people person,” I’d not expect her to function well on a team. If I knew a neighbor wasn’t very organized by nature, I’d forego asking him to plan a block party. If I had any idea that distractions of noise and light send a pal right over that proverbial edge, I’d ensure a quiet spot for the two of us to tackle an important project.
In other words, if I know what makes you tick, I can adjust my behavior – and my expectations – accordingly.
Apparently, whether I sleep on my back or my stomach, curled up in a ball or spread-eagle across the entire bed also says volumes about my personality. A quiz asked how I walk (slowly, eyes cast downward; quickly with eyes straight ahead), how I sleep, how I talk to others and the like. A former colleague once forwarded a quiz that suggested that we’re all ruled by a basic color. (Mine was green.) In fact, a whole company has been founded on this concept – colorpersonalitytest.org.
A popular distinction in psyche circles is the extrovert versus the introvert. Basically, folks are either inner-directed (introvert) or other-directed (extrovert). Let’s not forget the Type A and Type B personalities, either. There are those for whom life is a constant drama – very intense, with complicated rules and roles. They’re usually stressed out, but always energized. On the other hand, Type B people are rarely ruffled, usually calm, but sometimes that constant effort to light a fire can wear a person out.
Hippocrates, the ancient Greek philosopher, reasoned that four basic personalities present themselves in humans. Of all things, the categories were based on bodily fluids which dominated or ruled the temperament. Whether one had an excess of blood (sanguine), phlegm (phlegmatic), yellow bile (choleric) or black bile (melancholy) said volumes about the person. Were they lively and fun to be around (sanguine)? Were they practical, organized and opinionated (choleric)? Was it hard to get them moving (phlegmatic)? Were they up and down and all over the emotional map (melancholy)? At the time, I couldn’t help but pigeonhole everyone I knew.
Certainly, humans are complex beings, and as many argue, incapable of being relegated to arbitrary categories. And clearly, there are those who figure they’re helpless to change their basic temperament, using that fact to explain unacceptable behavior. “I can’t help it if I’m a blabbermouth; that’s just the way I am.”
I like to think we can all change – can become better people, regardless of what we’ve been dealt in the personality department. As the writer/philosopher Albert Camus once said, “We continue to shape our personality all our life. If we knew ourselves perfectly, we should die.”
Here’s to finding out who we really are; may the journey continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.