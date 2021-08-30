If you’re anything like the Houses, your refrigerator is covered with notices, phone numbers, photos, drawings and reminders of all kinds. The truth is: The fridge tends to be the household’s bulletin board.
Now, for the fridge to properly do its job – collecting the family’s appointments and do-not-forgets – it needs accessories. Enter the refrigerator magnet. The truth is, these little trinkets have become quite the industry.
First, they’re the perfect souvenir: small, easy to carry and usually cheaper than a T-shirt. RV owners can trace their latest excursion through their magnet-speckled refrigerator. Plus, they’re the ideal gift for everyone from grandma to the new neighbor, especially for those “just thinking of you” occasions.
To be sure their phone number is at their customers’ fingertips, businesses create the magnets. When you’re after your second helping of triple-chocolate ice cream, you can’t miss the cute contact info right in front of you. Advertisers are counting on it.
On our fridge, we have the Band-Aid magnet with the doctor’s phone number. Next to it is the bright clip from the insurance company and above that is the pharmacy’s contact info.
When our grandkids were small, our refrigerator was covered with those brightly colored magnetic letters. They might actually spell a word or two, but most often it was pure coincidence.
The magnets I particularly like are the clips. They’re the dual-duty doodads that stick to the fridge, but also have a clip to hold the all-important grocery list. Or the wedding invitation for our best friends’ first grandchild to marry. Or the all-important license plate renewal card.
Also doing dual-duty are those magnets with cute or funny sayings. They’re created to coax a grin on even the most harried day. “Housework is evil; it must be stopped.”
“I can only please one person a day. Today is not your day.”
“Knights would have probably liked refrigerator magnets.”
My favorite is one my sister-in-law gave me years ago. It basically sums up my philosophy on a two-inch square tile, “Both of us can’t look good: It’s either me or the house.”
Husband Carl’s favorite is one from Disney World. For anyone who’s been there, you’ve no doubt munched a few of those ice cream bars shaped like Mickey Mouse ears. We certainly enjoyed our fair share when we were there some 20 years ago. Carl’s magnet looks exactly like those treats – complete with a bite out of it. It looks so real that pint-sized visitors always want a taste.
Naturally, magnets aren’t just for refrigerators anymore. At our house, we have metal exterior doors that are great for reminders like, “Do you have your keys?” or “Is the recycling in the van?” One company makes a “clean/dirty” magnet for the dishwasher to answer that all-important, “Are the dishes coming or going?”
I think I need one on the washer to ask me, “Do you have lip-gloss or tissues in those pockets?”
Much like the junk drawer, your refrigerator speaks volumes about you. Your family, your health, your busy schedule and your sense of humor (or lack thereof) – you can find it all on the refrigerator. And as one magnet put it, “Never be less interesting than your refrigerator magnets.”
I don’t know about you, but we’d be lost without ours.
