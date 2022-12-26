You’ve heard about the windfall of $12 million in development money coming to Park County over the next two years?
So ... What to do with it? Spend it on “needs” or use it as a multiplier, as infrastructure development money?
I like the thought of using it to build the tax base, to bring more and non-seasonal customers to local businesses, to grow our economy.
How?
A small town of 7,320 people in a poor Blue Ridge Mountain county of 22,650 did something we might emulate. Their investment of state agriculture development money created a facility that now brings in almost $100,000,000 annually ... $94.9 million in 2019 for the town, the county and the surrounding area through its operational and capital spending and the economic impact of event center attendees.
The town is Lexington (not the famous one in Kentucky) in the far southwest corner of Virginia bordering the Appalachian Trail where town and county suffer from an annual average income below the poverty line. Without the Virginia Horse Center, it would be much worse.
Almost $100,000,000 annually spread among many stakeholders. Think of it.
Here’s a summary from a 2020 impact study by Chmura Economics & Analytics: “In 2019, the VHC housed over 10,000 horses for an estimated 43,000 stall nights. Assuming that each horse is accompanied by at least three people (the industry average), this translates to more than 30,000 annual visitors to the Lexington/Rockbridge County area just for equine events.
“These visitors spend money and add to the local tax base through sales, food and occupancy taxes. In 2019, the VHC estimates that an additional 16,000 visitors attended non-equine events at the facility. These numbers do not include non-VHC staff who work on events. In total, the VHC Foundation estimates that over 50,000 people visit the facility annually to participate in or watch the 100-plus events that take place annually.”
We already have the basic elements of an equine event center at the rodeo grounds. What is lacking to give us a start on a facility like the VHC is a large indoor arena designed to host the entire range of equine events with suitable arena seating and space for commercial activity, indoor stabling and trailer hook-ups.
Horse people drive. They drive big rigs hauling multiple horses. They expect to cover a lot of territory showing. Like rodeo people, they look for the events and get themselves and their horses to them. If you wonder if horse people will come, think of how rodeo people find their way to Cody when motivated by our rodeo promoters. If you doubt they will come in the winter, consider that Rockbridge County has mountainous terrain, almost as much snow as we do, and many fewer day of sun.
Cutting, roping, reining, jumping, equitation, dressage and on through a long list of equine sports, horse owners spend a huge amount of money training and maintaining their very expensive animals.
Why not have more of them spend it here?
This is not a “Field of Dreams” idea. Rockbridge’s experience is far from an isolated case. It’s a model that is being followed by counties and investors across the country.
Horses are big business elsewhere. They could be here, too.
Maybe best of all, we’re already an equine- and hospitality-centered community, one that thrives on giving our guests a well-rounded Western experience on a horse or off. Making a year-round regional equine event center a success and a development powerhouse? It wouldn’t be easy, but it is a no-brainer.
It’s also just one idea for use of say $6,000,000 of the $12 million as investment capital. Perhaps one of you has a better suggestion?
Yes or no, we have a TWELVE MILLION DOLLAR windfall. Let’s urge our commissioners to use it to invest in our future rather than dribble it away on regular county budget items.
(1) comment
Money...the root of all evil.
