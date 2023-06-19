Do you know what your government is doing?
If you don’t, it’s not the fault of Wyoming Statute, which includes laws that ensure you have notice of governmental meetings, access to public documents and the ability to attend meetings of any governmental body.
“Staff and elected officials should be ever mindful that municipal business is public business,” The Wyoming Association of Municipalities wrote in a 2010 training manual. “… Representative democracy relies on the informed trust of the citizen.”
Still, there are times when governments act astray. These moments are reminders of how important transparency is.
Such a moment came last month in a ruling from Fourth Judicial District Judge Ben Kirven, who ordered the Park County Commissioners to rescind a zoning decision they made in 2019.
The decision was made in a public meeting, but without a required public hearing or prior notice of the discussion. The commissioners said their decision overruled another vote made legally a few weeks earlier. The judge disagreed.
Kirven’s ruling reiterates what Wyoming Statute already tells us: Transparency matters. And when our governments aren’t transparent, there are consequences.
In this case, the brunt of those consequences has fallen on RMCC Inc., and IEC Real Estate Holdings, LLC, who have spent four years fighting for industrial zoning they should have received in the first place.
But there are consequences for the commissioners too, who not only had to rescind their illegal decision, but also have to work to restore the trust they lost.
Our elected officials are good people working hard to do what they believe is best for Park County. But they are human, and sometimes they make mistakes.
Thankfully, we have safeguards in place, including the courts system, and journalists who shine a light on what’s happening within your local government.
Hopefully, the commissioners have learned from their mistake. If nothing else, this situation serves as a reminder to our elected leaders: Be open, transparent and honest, because sooner or later, someone will notice if you aren’t.
Stephen Dow
