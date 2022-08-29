Some of you will have seen the news reports about Salman Rushdie being stabbed.
He’s the author of the notorious “Satanic Verses” and the target of Muslim fanatics. Ironically, when the attack happened, he was beginning a talk about the United States being a haven for controversial authors.
If ever there were a bit of wishful thinking, it was Rushdie’s subject matter. I guess, though, you’d have to ask: a haven compared to what?
For Rushdie, the comparatives would be narrow. After the controversial “Satanic Verses” sent much of the Muslim world into a tailspin in 1988, he went into hiding for years, only gradually reappearing for special occasions.
In the meantime, others connected to the book were attacked. The Italian translator, Ettore Capriolo, was stabbed in his apartment in Milan. Rushdie’s Japanese translator was stabbed and left in the hallway outside his office at a Japanese university. And the book’s Norwegian translator, William Nygaard, was shot in 1993 outside his home in Oslo.
Why? What was so offensive about the book that anyone would want to kill translators? Personally, I found it turgid reading and hard going, so much so that I put the book down and never did reach the “bad” part: about a pair of prostitutes who shared their names with two of the Prophet Mohammed’s wives. Nor did I read the section where the Prophet deletes two verses of God’s teachings from the Koran, saying they were the work of Satan.
You can see that some might think that a killing offense.
My real question wasn’t about the why but whether or not “Satanic Verses” would have hit the best seller lists if it hadn’t been banned in multiple countries and been the object of the Ayatollah Khomeini’s fatwa?
Here, I should add that Rushdie, indeed, is an acknowledged word craftsman, and his books have been critically acclaimed. But that and a lot of publicity have failed to put other writers of similar skills on the bestseller list.
As one such writer with a scrapbook full of outstanding reviews told me, “If I can sell a thousand books, I’m happy.”
There are lessons in this for those who want to sell books and those who go around banning them. Turns out the top banned books of all time are all bestsellers; “The Color Purple;” “The Great Gatsby,” “One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” ... .
You know the titles.
The unintended consequences of their efforts doesn’t stop the book banners, of course. They’re acting out of strong emotions that trump reason – fearful that words will change people’s thinking.
And, maybe they do. But would the books in question even have been read if they hadn’t been banned?
It’s a little like my being naïve enough to think that anything I write will change anyone’s mind. On the other hand, if my columns were controversial enough (say, on a par with “To Kill a Mockingbird”) and were banned as Harper Lee’s book was, I might also become a bestselling writer.
