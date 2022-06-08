To the editor:
In regards to Dan Schein’s opinion on hand-counting and voter privacy I have to jump in and say my piece.
At no point is your name written on any ballot. The only time your name is brought up in the voting process is when you go in to vote. They check your name off, hand you a blank ballot, you do your thing and then submit it. Nobody knows who voted for who beyond that.
Never in my 20 years of going through the voting processes has my name been on an actual ballot of any sort.
(s) tom mitchell
Cody
