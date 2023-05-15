As she clicked her ruby red shoes together, Dorothy of “Wizard of Oz”
fame chanted, “There’s no place like home; there’s no place like home.”
That could very well be Husband Carl clicking his gripper socks together as we’re starting week four of his hospital stay. It’s nice to know that he loves his home so much, but it makes it difficult to adjust to the day-to-day of a hospital stay.
Readers may remember that Carl’s recovering from surgery to remove scar tissue that had built up over the years from his previous neck surgeries. All signs point to a successful procedure, but the hospital stay has had its share of fits and starts.
Arthur C. Clarke in his novel “2010: Odyssey Two” wrote, “All human plans [are] subject to ruthless revision by Nature, or Fate, or whatever one preferred to call the powers behind the Universe.”
Nowhere has this been more true than in the last three weeks here in the hospital.
First, the schedule for Carl’s surgery was estimated at eight hours; it lasted 12. Let’s just say I never had that kind of attention span to stay on task for half a day! Thankfully there are folks who can!
Second, his post-op stay in the Critical Care Unit was to be three to five days; his stopover in the unit was 10. His darned incision refused to quit leaking cerebrospinal fluid, which, apparently, is not a good thing. Each day, Carl’s nurse practitioner added another suture or two here and there to stop the leaks. It reminded me of the little Dutch boy who stopped a leak in the dike only to have another and another spray out.
Until the leaks stopped, Carl had to lie flat.
Next, for some reason, his sodium level tanked. As staffers gave Carl salt pills and urged him to eat potato chips, the lack of sodium played havoc with his mind. He became disoriented and hallucinogenic. He thought he was standing up, and the rest of us were lying down. He began to pick flowers off the ceiling, stack sunglasses on a store shelf in the space above his bed and even asked for a Dust Buster to vacuum up the spiders!
Carl imagined that each CCU room was a train car in a parking lot; other times, he was in a hunting camp, at work or mowing the lawn! It was funny, but mostly it was scary. Once the leaking stopped, he had several doses of saline drip and he could lift his head, he was back to reality.
Now in a “regular” hospital room, Carl will be cleared to go home if he: 1) can sit in his power chair for the ride home from Denver (He’s up to three hours in his chair.); 2) has the staples removed from the incision, which is still about five days out; and 3) maintains steady blood pressure. He’s happy to report that he’s “getting a grip”—with his right hand, that is. His left hand has new nerve reactions he’s not had since he and his horse tumbled off a backcountry trail in 2005. So, even though we’re in a holding pattern, healing is taking place!
In the meantime, the saga continues … and there really is no place like home.
