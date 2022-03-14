To the editor:
The Library Board seems to set its mind on a remodel of the Powell Library building. I hope the community feels it is still up for debate.
It’s amazing that the consensus of school kids notes the historical significance of the building and doesn’t want it abandoned. Could it be weighted by the ability for the kids to “hang out” until a responsible party is able to pick them up? It’s within easy walking distance of the middle school, so kids gather outside and inside when school is over.
Their boxed-up energy released deters other community members from even attempting to use the facilities during that period if at all possible. I can understand the location on Clark and 3rd Streets as a historical focal point. It does not necessarily have to house a public library though.
The Fairview school was moved a few years after the Powell Library Club formed in 1910. A couple of other buildings were incorporated (attached) into the Fairview school building in 1934, thus becoming a branch of the Park County Library system in 1937. In 1961, 1981 and 1992 further rebuilding and remodeling were done on the site.
In 2011 it was supposedly completely renovated rather than face a need for a new location and construction.
It is my understanding when the basement was added it took days to be able to lay the foundation due to water seepage with the high water table in the area. Currently the stairwell will have water seep out of the wall causing flooding at the base of the stairs at various times.
The height of the basement is seven feet with a mystery of what is contained in the ceiling area. It has no heating source and antiquated stairs but considered a viable space for remodeling to become a “lower level” with egress windows for the library building.
Then there is consideration of expanding into the parking lot on the north side. However there is concern about losing the fireplace. Parking also becomes an issue with that expansion relying on churches in the location allowing use of their lots.
The money pit logic just continues. There are only so many redos on one site that would be a benefit for long-range vision.
Its hard for people to accept change in a building and its location. However for the safety and welfare of a community, a new library is needed that would meet the growing definition of a library. Libraries are a hub where all members of the community can find a niche to meet their needs from finding books, using computers, comfortable reading and work spaces, adequate meeting rooms, not to mention the staff having suitable office space.
Powell deserves better than continuous Band-Aids on a building that has outlived its usefulness. All Park County residents and the Powell community need to support a new library demanding consideration to receive whatever financial means available to accomplish this goal.
(s) linda pettengill
Powell
