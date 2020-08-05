I can’t sing the praises of the timeless TV classic The Simpsons loudly enough.
One particular character, Sideshow Bob, a penitentiary inmate who after every escape schemes to murder Bart for testifying against him, kinda reminds me of me.
Sideshow is always stepping on metal rakes, the handles hitting him flush on the face. Each time, he mutters a sickening, guttural growl – similar to Homer’s when a loan from Marge’s homely, chain-smoking, spinster sisters, Selma and Patty, allowed him to be blackmailed into rubbing their corn-infested feet.
Who hasn’t uttered that under-breath groan at night when on the way to the bathroom, we step into curdled milk spilt onto the floor at breakfast. That, or maybe something similar.
My point that almost got lost in my Simpsons’ lovefest is that it’s the little things that really grind my valves. Basically, torturous aggravations like sitting on a butter-side-up slice of bread after returning to the couch from the kitchen with a fresh glass of milk. Ya gotta love cold milk, but it sure causes a lot of heartache.
Back on point, I’ve always maintained I’m lucky, even blessed, within the parameters of the consequential things in life. For instance, I’ve never been diagnosed with a terminal illness, never lost an arm to a corn shredder, etc. But it seems every family has that one sibling who befalls far more than a fair share of debilitating events. In mine, it was my dear, late sister Wanda, two years older than me.
No one loved life more and deserved tragedy less than Wanda, whose birthday is today, Aug. 5. In her early 40s she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, enduring it while continuing to work against her doctor’s orders till soon before she died of ovarian cancer at 53 in ’05. She loved laughing at my rake-stepping tales of non-stop irritations, and I guess I shouldn’t complain about those continuous, unplanned events that torment me.
But of course, I will; Wanda would want it that way. I find the perfect parking spot at Walmart yesterday, over in the pharmacy-side lot where I rarely venture. One in a million space, but noooo; a sign says, “Not in use. Please use other doors,” with an arrow pointing all the way down to the east entrance.
It’s like the W.M. brain-trust timed the brilliant, tactical decision around my schedule to increase traffic by 50% at one spot, herding everyone in and out like cattle through a gate at a branding.
What, not in the budget to pay two different door overseers to enforce the new mask rule? Gimme a break! I begrudgingly put on my cheap mask reeking of my own breath and pass countless unmasked shoppers looking at me like, “Nice look, nerd.” Apparently the strategy of locking one set of doors and paying someone on a wooden stool to give judgmental glances may not be a stern deterrent.
It’s like when Homer’s trying to outrun a redneck southern sheriff and barely beats a train across the tracks. Marge shrieks, “Homer, you’re gonna get us all killed!” and Homer with pedal to the metal growls, “Or die tryin’!” Kinda like that.
