As you know, I do requests. You want to read it; I’ll write it. Loyal reader and odd duck Sean “Don’t spell my name Shawn” Johnson approached with such a request. In the Seinfeld vein, he has challenged me to write a column about nothing. You may recall NBC president Russell “I love Elaine” Dalrymple agreed to a contract for Jerry to write a show, which according to George Costanza, would be about absolutely nothing. Henceforth, today’s column is a column about nothing. Who says a column needs to have a topic or a destination anyway?

