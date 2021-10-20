Regular readers – and I cast no dispersion on irregular readers, roughage is a personal choice – know I’m a contrite ex-thief dating back to my teen years.
Actually, my thieving proclivity traces back to fifth grade when I swiped an expensive brooch from a crowded, Pennsylvania department store. It was on impulse, in hopes of winning the heart of beautiful classmate, Patti Kapitan. Her mom made her give it back, so we never married or had children, due in large part to her ungrateful mother’s stupid integrity.
I also wrote of the “Gee Bee caper” when I collected sunglasses up my sleeve, was manhandled by a burly security guard; and, during questioning, bolted from the office and outran the thug through the store and into the parking lot. Due to my speed, that crime was never entered to my juvenile record, which would have been expunged anyway on my 18th birthday.
Best friend Donnie Eash was with me that day, as he was at Buds Atlantic when we were 15. Bud’s was five miles from my country home and we often hitchhiked to play our favorite pinball machine “Queen of Hearts.” I’m sure few readers remember Atlantic stations, or when Exxon was “Esso.” I remember when a gallon of gas was a nickle and they’d sometimes throw in an oil change.
Back to Bud’s though, Eash and I were uncharacteristically failing to win free games and the nickels were shoveled into the machine at a crippling rate.
I says to Eash, “What say we help ourselves to some snacks since this machine is ripping us off?” And so we did, and while hitchhiking a quarter mile down the road, a fancy car pulled up with an open passenger door. We hopped in saying, “Gee, thanks mister,” to which he asked, “Did you boys pay for those ice cream sandwiches?”
We haltingly indicated we possibly had, but when he said, “Really? My wife said you didn’t,” it became harder to stick to our story. To add insult to thievery, he ordered us to walk back to his station while he followed closely behind in his Cadillac. We discreetly threw candy bars over the guard rails, only to hear, “I saw that. Pick it up!”
Back at the station as he indicated he was calling the law, he asked why we did it. I went into my near-tears, heart-tugging whimper, “We were just hungry. There’s not much food at my house.”
He seemed taken aback, saying, “If you were hungry and asked for food, my wife would’ve gladly fed you.” I produced an award-winning, deep sniffle and Bud graciously said, “Okay, you kids get going, but don’t ever do it again.”
Raised in a religious home and seldom swearing and never drinking till I was 18, I found it hard to leverage my larcenous ways back then. I would now be no more inclined to steal or lie than to eat bat excrement off cave walls.
So am I proud of this particular caper and similar crimes? Absolutely not. Did I learn from it? Absolutely. If you appear to be on the verge of tears, you might get away with nearly anything without repercussion.
