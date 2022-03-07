Well, it happened … I fell, and I couldn’t get up.
Despite my attempts to do otherwise, I’ve become a statistic. According to the CDC, some 36 million American seniors suffer falls each year, with three million treated in an emergency department. Sometimes, there’s a bone fracture that precedes the fall. Other times, a trip hazard gets in the way, or carelessness finds a senior doing something they shouldn’t have attempted. And of course, there’s always PDL – pure dumb luck.
I think my fall was the last.
I was headed into the house from the garage with a half-gallon of milk, and somehow, some way I crashed to the floor on my right side. It didn’t take long to figure out I was in trouble; I couldn’t move my arm.
Wheelchair-bound husband Carl was unable to help and immediately called for an ambulance. The EMT folks arrived quickly, and they were awesome. They checked vitals, got information and helped me to my feet for a ride on the gurney. About my arm, they observed, “Yes, there’s a real deformity there.”
And with that, I and my uber-painful arm were off to the emergency room.
After an attempt or two, Tony, one of the nurses on duty, got an IV going with pain meds. X-rays were next and were truly no easy task. I have a dislocated right shoulder, and ER’s Dr. Hoene was hoping Tony and he could reposition it without sedation. Tony pressed on my collarbone while Dr. Hoene tried to gently pull my arm to the side. The two gentlemen tried a couple of times, but the pain was unbearable. I don’t think even the Old West strategy of a swig of liquor and biting on a stick would have helped. It was time for Plan B.
Reinforcements arrived, and the next thing I knew, distorted faces were looming over me, and their voices were ghost-like. I would learn later that such “weirdness” – dare I say, almost hallucinogenic – is common with a lighter dose of anesthesia. I’m not sure what the time frame was, but I finally woke up and asked how many folks had been in the room. Tony said there were six; I would have sworn there were dozens.
By this time, daughter Erin was nearing Cody to take me home, and it was time for me to get up and move around. With help, I made my way to the restroom, but as I headed back, I was getting more and more nauseated. A dispenser of “barf bags” was conveniently located on the wall. Thankfully, there weren’t many folks around to witness; it wasn’t one of my finest moments.
Erin and her husband BJ arrived to save the day. As is customary, Tony pushed me in a wheelchair to Erin’s vehicle. Once home, I’m a bit shaky, so BJ commandeers a spare wheelchair from our garage to push me up the ramp into the house. The problem was the nausea was back. As Erin steadied me, I threw up again, this time all over her favorite shoes – the pair I got her for Christmas.
Once inside (it’s midnight by now), I landed in the recliner, exhausted but truly glad for one thing: At least I didn’t puke in Erin’s brand-new car…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.