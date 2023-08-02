To the editor:
Joan Barron, writer of the recent opinion piece “Protesters need to cool off and get educated” in the Casper Star-Tribune, needs to wise up and get her facts straight. No change to the Constitution is necessary to define “fair market value” — the Wyoming Legislature already has this authority. All we need are the right legislators to vote for acquisition value to stop the arbitrary and unfair tax increases on residential and commercial property in Wyoming.
In the 34 years since 1988, the voter/taxpayers in Wyoming have not become aware of the fraudulent system employed by the Wyoming Department of Revenue to reappraise their residential and commercial properties each year as if they had sold them, when they had not. When there is an actual sale of the property, the department of revenue refuses to allow this to be used for appraisal; the result is a tax on an unrealized capital gain on your property. Taxes on unrealized capital gains are prohibited by the 16th amendment to the United States Constitution.
In 1988, the department of revenue wrote and promulgated rules that created a tax on unrealized capital gains. This was never disclosed, for obvious reasons, so that your property taxes could be arbitrarily raised anytime the spenders wanted more of your money to advance their agenda. While state officials continue to call it “fair market value,” government agencies have a vested interest in protecting their power. No government agency is going to admit their rules or procedures are unfair or unconstitutional. The way to stop this is clearly at the ballot box.
For additional information, see www.equalitystatetaxpayers.org or www.wyovote.com.
(s) Richard Newell
Cody
