At the time, there wasn’t a single funny thing about it.
One of Husband Carl’s restaurant employees was cleaning the french fryer one night after closing. He pushed the filter machine alongside the fryer to suck up all the cooking oil. Then, the machine filtered all the impurities from the oil as the staffer cleaned the fryer with soap and water. There was a final rinse, and a bottom plug pulled to drain all the water.
On this particular night, said staffer began filling the fryers with the clean oil. However, he would quickly discover that in his haste, he’d neglected to replace the plug in the bottom of the fryer. As one can imagine, he pumped the newly cleaned vegetable oil back into the fryers only to see it pouring all over the kitchen floor.
Cleaning was underway (sprinkling Tide soap all over the kitchen to absorb the oil creating an easier-to-dispose gel) when the worker told Carl, “I didn’t mean to.”
Naturally, Carl agreed, but he also added, “Being careless creates the same outcome as doing something on purpose. If you don’t take care, you might as well act on purpose.”
In another story from years ago, a worker in my department collected signups for a kids’ event. There were all kinds of checks and cash, and in her haste not to leave them out overnight for fear of loss, my colleague shoved them into a desk drawer. When her carelessness was discovered, she was dismissed. Clearly, she “didn’t mean to,” but company policy mandated removal regardless — and everyone knew it.
But carelessness seems on the rise.
These days, I’ve been appalled at the number of so-called classified materials found in the possession of our leaders. Just when one discovery is made, another follows. These materials may be marked Top Secret or Classified and are to be stored in secure places. Apparently, though, the president thinks that if his garage is good enough for his Corvette, it’s safe enough to store documents. The former president carelessly stored files within reach of the many visitors to his resort — and now even the former vice president apparently has records that bear scrutiny.
Yes, “stuff happens,” and “mistakes were made.” Still, even with cries of “This wasn’t intentional,” carelessness makes it seem as if it were — especially when there’s much at risk.
Carelessness is defined as “failure to give sufficient attention to avoiding harm or errors; negligence; failure to act with the prudence that a reasonable person would exercise under the same circumstances.”
We entrust so much to these folks, and it’s discouraging when my tossing bills to pay on the kitchen counter is more secure than getting files to the National Archives.
“They were careless people, Tom and Daisy; they smashed up things and creatures, and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness — or whatever it was that kept them together — and let other people clean up the mess they had made…”
And thus, we read an indictment of sorts of characters Tom and Daisy Buchanan in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” (1925). Given the news of late, I’m convinced the Toms and Daisys of the world are still thriving with their apparent lack of propriety — and waiting for someone else to clean up the mess.
