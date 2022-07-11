To the editor:
Although I am now retired, I still take an active interest in Cody.
I had the great privilege of serving the community as a pastor there for 20 years. I have also known Mr. Cody Gortmaker for the past 12 years, and have had the opportunity to work closely with him in the service of families in the loss of loved ones, sometimes in tragic circumstances.
I have seen his compassion towards grieving families and his unique skills in helping families through their loss. I also know firsthand, the energy and selfless dedication he brings, as well as the skill he brings in serving the community, and in attending to the many different circumstances surrounding the deceased.
I would heartily endorse Cody for the office of coroner, and firmly believe he will bring the same skills, commitment, energy and compassion to this sometimes difficult position in the community of Cody. Because of his background, I also believe that he will bring the knowledge of his training and experience to this position as well.
(s) rev. vernon f. clark
Bighorn, Wyo.
