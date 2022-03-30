To the editor:
After reviewing the remarkable reluctance of some of our Park County Legislators to “any kind of tax whatsoever” I though it time to inject a little common sense and honesty into the debate.
Let me refer the gentle readers to the EWG Farm Subsidy Database (farm.ewg.org/) with regard to two zip codes in Park County – 82414 and 82435 during the years 1955-2020. You’ll be surprised!
Having lived in this county all my life, I know so many of these fine people who participate in various agricultural subsidies.
The vast majority of them never ever try to set themselves apart rural versus urban, or want more sales tax, or less sales tax, they’re just citizens who participate in the life of the county at all levels, neither complaining or “raising hell” with regard to every bond issue, tax increase or assessment.
This message is not directed to them. But it is directed to Park County elected officials who received rather sizeable subsidies from the federal government of which I am a taxpayer! Apparently they have no qualms about receiving federal monies from me and the rest of us, while they throw red meat to the adoring throngs who cheer when they say, “I’ll never vote for any taxes, period.” All of the federal outlay involve direct payments in the two zip codes above have been over $33 million from 1995-2020.
Gentle readers, you check the list, and you do the math. I have no objection as a tax payer to chip in for the over 720 individuals, entities, trusts, corporations, organizations – but please don’t set them up as a “no taxer” when every one of us – and me – is partially supporting them.
I believe it was President George Washington who said, “Raising the taxes is a measure of a civilized society.”
But for me, in this puzzling economic time, Would say, “Perhaps the original sin is hypocrisy!” Get to work on your database and let’s have the debate!
(s) Alan K. Simpson
U.S. Senator, Wyo. (Retired)
