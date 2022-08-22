To the editor:
The primary election season is in full flower but non-partisan campaigning is soon to come. A most important election is for the Cody Regional Health Hospital Board and a most qualified candidate – Frank Middleton, M.D. – has filed and expressed his desire to serve. His willingness to participate is good news for all of us here in Park County since having strong oversight of our rural hospital is critical to our well-being, no matter what our political color — red, blue or somewhere in the middle. Here is why Dr. Middleton is such a qualified candidate.
Frank knows medical care “from A to Z.” He started his career on the “front lines” as a practicing internist and specialist in infectious diseases – speaking of front lines, he is also a Vietnam veteran. He learned medical care financing when he developed a health plan and built its provider network through negotiations with numerous doctors and hospitals. Because it lowered costs, the health plan was very successful.
A major insurer gave him responsibility for its national provider network of tens of thousands of physicians and over 2,000 hospitals. Later in his career he developed programs that reduced health care costs for the needy. This background will make him a quick study of the medical needs and priorities of the Cody community. Without doubt he will be an asset to the hospital board, and thus to the community and to each of us. The election is not until November. But I write now to encourage everyone to watch this campaign carefully and consider how important this race is for all. I support Dr. Middleton and hope everybody of all parties will do the same.
(s) wallace johnson
Cody
