To the editor:
A hand-count of 2020 votes would violate Wyoming’s Constitution.
In the Feb. 9, 2022, edition of the Cody Enterprise, “Use of paper ballots may be tested,” Boone Tidwell was quoted as saying, “I’m not pointing my finger at anybody. People have serious anxiety and concerns over election security.” He continued stating that his request to introduce the use of paper ballots was an effort to “restore the confidence of their vote.”
After being denied a request to hand-count ballots in the upcoming primary and general election at the May 17, 2022, county commissioners’ meeting, Tidwell requested permission to hand-count ballots from the 2020 election.
Yours and my vote are a personal decision and guaranteed absolute privacy in The Wyoming State Constitution. Article 6, Section 11 (of the Wyoming State Constitution) states “All voters shall be guaranteed absolute privacy in the preparation of their ballots, and the secrecy of the ballot shall be made compulsory.”
Random citizens are not allowed to see your ballot. The secrecy of the ballot is sacrosanct and the bedrock of our democracy.
Who are these volunteers that will perform this hand-count? Will they be trained as an election judge? Will they have undergone the same two-hour mandatory training required of election judges in Park County? Will they sign a document and take an oath holding them to the same requirements and standards as our county clerk and election judges? Who will pay for this hand-count?
Democracy and citizenship require an informed electorate and constant vigilance against those who seek to erode your rights. I urge each of you reading this to contact the Park County Elections Office, the Park County commissioners and the Wyoming State Attorney General’s office to petition that they protect your constitutional right and reject this assault on our voter privacy.
(s) Dan Schein
Cody
