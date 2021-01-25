People in the community and in the school system spoke up about the need to put in some kind of crossing on Big Horn Avenue after a student was hit by a semi truck – thankfully he wasn’t badly hurt.
There has been a lot of blame thrown around about why there isn’t some form of crossing, but as voters we must admit to our own role as well.
It’s a state road and involved a student, but it also all happened in Cody, meaning city government could help with a solution if approved by WYDOT – if they had money for capital projects, that is.
In November, Park County voters easily defeated a general purpose 1-cent sales tax, which would have provided funding for local governments to do capital projects.
Now, maybe voters would have supported a specific project if that were what they were voting on. Every four years prior residents had approved a special-purpose sales tax that delineated what money could be spent on. This measure, being a general purpose tax, left that open, although the municipalities did submit lists of what they planned to use most of the funds for.
Would a special-purpose tax have passed again? We’ll never know.
What we do know is now we have to live with having turned down the 1-cent tax. City administrator Barry Cook said there are no capital projects in the hopper this year due to the revenue shortage, both from the lack of the 1-cent sales tax and to the damage wrought by COVID-19.
He said the city doesn’t have money to replace the roof at the Senior Center that needs replacing, or match costs with residents on new curbs and gutters, without dipping into reserves.
There’s definitely a good argument to be made that the tradeoff is worth it – people are struggling right now and, more than most times, every penny counts.
But we also need to realize lower taxes generally correspond to fewer services. All of us get to reap those rewards.
