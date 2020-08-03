We believe getting kids back to school safely should be goal No. 1 for our Park County community. This means taking all sensible precautions to prevent kids and teachers from spreading the Covid-19 virus to their families, within the school system, and to workplaces – and vice versa. 

Our community’s goal No. 2: the economy. If all members of our community adhere to sensible precautions, a healthy economy will follow. A robust economy means all businesses and restaurants are open, medical services are operating normally, church members are able to worship together, etc. If everyone is committed to the goal of safe and healthy schools, we will have done an amazing thing for our entire community and for our economy. 

For this plan to work, every single person in this community needs to participate. We need you. What does that participation look like? It’s simple: 1) wear a mask, 2) maintain a six-foot distance from others, and 3) wash your hands. It’s not that hard, and you’ve just done an awesome service for Park County. 

We empathize with the Park County School District No. 6 Board of Trustees, our superintendent, and our teachers who are grappling with how to get our kids back to school safely. Guess what? The answer lies with you, with us, and with our community. If we do what we need to do, schools will be safe. 

We know that part of that process means that kids will have to wear masks at school. We cannot afford the time to debate the effectiveness of masks – the science is clear. Our president is asking us to wear them, our governor is asking us to wear them, and our public health officer is asking us to wear them. Until a Covid-19 vaccine is developed, wearing a mask when recommended, practicing social distancing, and practicing good hygiene are the most effective ways to prevent further infections. 

To the parents who are saying their kids will not wear masks: we need you! This is, hopefully, temporary. To get our kids back to school and our local economy back on track, we all need to sacrifice for the greater good.

As parents, physicians, business owners, employees, Covid-19 survivors, cancer survivors, teachers, and community members, we beseech the ENTIRE community to do those three things. Think of it as temporary community service. Share your love for this amazing community we live in. #ParkCountyStrong #Backtoschool

 

Garrett Growney and 

Sarah Mikesell Growney

Carol Bell 

Melissa Maier

Tina Gail 

Dana Cranfill 

Matt and Shana Smith 

Elizabeth Radakovich 

Dr. Thomas and Tiffin Etter 

Cindy Gifford 

Zack and Jenny Warner 

Linda and John Parko 

Brian and Peg Monteith 

Sean Murray 

Karl and Elizabeth Hanson 

Sue Vandermolen 

Bruce McCormack 

Brenda Farmer 

Erika Quick 

Darrin and Amy Whalen 

Jason and Heidi Todd 

Adam and Jennifer Main 

Carisa French

Donni Hall 

Jessica Case

Yehan Wijesna and 

Heather Green 

 Jan Hermann

Shirley Stephens

Jim Nielsen and Anne Young 

Laura Bell 

John and Sue Gallagher

Mike and Amber Power 

Faith Model and Peter Mallamo 

Cole Bormuth

Kelly Tamblyn 

Jason and Heidi Todd 

Kathie McIsaac 

Amber Peart 

Samantha Dalton 

Dr. Elise Lowe 

Jan Brenner 

Sharon Miller 

Brad and Yancy Bonner 

Colin Monahan 

Blair and Justine Van Antwerp 

Laurie Stewawrd 

John and Mary Anderson 

Brad and Peggy Ruble

Diane Ballard

