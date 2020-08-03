We believe getting kids back to school safely should be goal No. 1 for our Park County community. This means taking all sensible precautions to prevent kids and teachers from spreading the Covid-19 virus to their families, within the school system, and to workplaces – and vice versa.
Our community’s goal No. 2: the economy. If all members of our community adhere to sensible precautions, a healthy economy will follow. A robust economy means all businesses and restaurants are open, medical services are operating normally, church members are able to worship together, etc. If everyone is committed to the goal of safe and healthy schools, we will have done an amazing thing for our entire community and for our economy.
For this plan to work, every single person in this community needs to participate. We need you. What does that participation look like? It’s simple: 1) wear a mask, 2) maintain a six-foot distance from others, and 3) wash your hands. It’s not that hard, and you’ve just done an awesome service for Park County.
We empathize with the Park County School District No. 6 Board of Trustees, our superintendent, and our teachers who are grappling with how to get our kids back to school safely. Guess what? The answer lies with you, with us, and with our community. If we do what we need to do, schools will be safe.
We know that part of that process means that kids will have to wear masks at school. We cannot afford the time to debate the effectiveness of masks – the science is clear. Our president is asking us to wear them, our governor is asking us to wear them, and our public health officer is asking us to wear them. Until a Covid-19 vaccine is developed, wearing a mask when recommended, practicing social distancing, and practicing good hygiene are the most effective ways to prevent further infections.
To the parents who are saying their kids will not wear masks: we need you! This is, hopefully, temporary. To get our kids back to school and our local economy back on track, we all need to sacrifice for the greater good.
As parents, physicians, business owners, employees, Covid-19 survivors, cancer survivors, teachers, and community members, we beseech the ENTIRE community to do those three things. Think of it as temporary community service. Share your love for this amazing community we live in. #ParkCountyStrong #Backtoschool
Garrett Growney and
Sarah Mikesell Growney
Carol Bell
Melissa Maier
Tina Gail
Dana Cranfill
Matt and Shana Smith
Elizabeth Radakovich
Dr. Thomas and Tiffin Etter
Cindy Gifford
Zack and Jenny Warner
Linda and John Parko
Brian and Peg Monteith
Sean Murray
Karl and Elizabeth Hanson
Sue Vandermolen
Bruce McCormack
Brenda Farmer
Erika Quick
Darrin and Amy Whalen
Jason and Heidi Todd
Adam and Jennifer Main
Carisa French
Donni Hall
Jessica Case
Yehan Wijesna and
Heather Green
Jan Hermann
Shirley Stephens
Jim Nielsen and Anne Young
Laura Bell
John and Sue Gallagher
Mike and Amber Power
Faith Model and Peter Mallamo
Cole Bormuth
Kelly Tamblyn
Jason and Heidi Todd
Kathie McIsaac
Amber Peart
Samantha Dalton
Dr. Elise Lowe
Jan Brenner
Sharon Miller
Brad and Yancy Bonner
Colin Monahan
Blair and Justine Van Antwerp
Laurie Stewawrd
John and Mary Anderson
Brad and Peggy Ruble
Diane Ballard
