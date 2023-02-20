I’ve been binge-watching the courtroom drama Perry Mason. (One gets to do things like that in retirement.)
The TV show aired 271 episodes in its nine-year history, from Sept. 21, 1957, to May 22, 1966. I don’t necessarily remember watching it as a kid, but when Husband Carl and I were first married, we watched it nearly every night in syndication. My latest foray into the series reminds me why I liked it so many years ago — and how much television has changed since then.
First, producers filmed roughly 30 episodes each year, an unheard-of number for a TV series today. Apparently, the workload was enormous. “I had no life outside of Perry Mason,” series star Raymond Burr once recalled in a May 23, 1986, interview with Tom Shales of the Washington Post. “And that went on 24 hours a day, six days a week. I never went home at night. I lived on the lot. I got up at 3 o’clock every single morning to learn my lines for that day, and sometimes I hadn’t finished until 9 o’clock. I had a kitchen, bedroom, office space, sitting room — all of that — on every lot I ever worked on.”
Burr would appear in 98% of the scenes that first year. By the next year, however, writers landed on the Perry Mason formula. Characters are introduced, their interplay fleshed out, and then, one or more enlist Mason’s help. Along the way, a murder is committed, and the viewer typically has no idea who the perpetrator is until Mason reveals the murderer who breaks down into a sniveling mound of humanity in the courtroom. Surprisingly, even though the writing is very formulaic, I find myself always surprised at the outcome.
Perry Mason was all about drama and intrigue and didn’t dwell on the goryness of the murder scene. No blood and guts in autopsy for this series. Except for one episode, Perry Mason was filmed in black and white which I don’t really mind. It has that film noir vibe that adds to the suspense and leaves the carnage to the imagination.
As I’m viewing episode after episode of Perry Mason set in 1950s Los Angeles, I can’t help but notice some of the cultural differences with 2023. For instance, smoking was a cultural norm — so much so, that the gracious host offered a smoke to guests retrieved from a fancy cigarette box on the coffee table. I have to say that so far, I haven’t seen Mason’s secretary, Della Street, actually puff a cig.
I also note how most of the men in the series — whether in the courtroom, a corporate office or hidden on a stakeout — wear suits and ties. Moreover, they typically sport a hat, too, always removed indoors and always in the presence of a lady. To me, it seems that men’s suits haven’t really changed that much through the years. There’s a long-sleeved jacket with lapels, one row of buttons, sometimes two, and matching pants. The shoulders might be wider or the lapels bigger, but the basic style doesn’t vary.
The ladies have some characteristics too. Even when she takes the stand in a courtroom, she brings her purse. Many have hats and gloves too.
And with that, it’s time for another episode — this time, The Case of the Vagabond Vixen.
