It will be exciting to watch how much impact the recent Supreme Court decision will have on Wyoming.
Not the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and is getting a bunch of national attention, but will have negligible effect on Wyoming.
But the West Virginia vs. EPA decision that ruled a government agency, the Environmental Protection Agency, went beyond the vague laws passed by Congress.
Basically the court said Congress abrogated its responsibility by passing vague laws and giving too much authority to sprawling, administrative bureaucracies.
We agree.
It appears the Supreme Court is trying to constrain the bureaucrats’ powers that are a threat to our constitutional right to govern ourselves through the representatives we the people elect.
Giving unelected officials the authority to make and enforce those kinds of regulations was certainly not the intent of the founding fathers.
The federal government owns 48 % of Wyoming with a range of different bureaucracies controlling that land.
Wyoming has already seen plenty of cases of governmental agency overreach.
In 2013, the EPA conducted an air quality study and decided the City of Riverton was on the Wind River Indian Reservation and therefore under the authority of reservation tribes.
Fortunately a panel of three judges overturned that ridiculous idea, but the vote was scary at 2-1.
Watch for future court cases involving the National Park Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife, the EPA, the Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and more. They will be coming.
West Virginia vs. EPA could impact rulings involving drilling and exploration, mining, Game and Fish issues and any case where government bureaucracies are making and enforcing their own rules.
The Constitution provides for three branches of government – not four. Each of the three is responsible to do the role it is given.
It is not the judicial branch’s role to legislate. Nor is that the role of the bureaucracies or the executive branch.
We applaud the Supreme Court’s decision to make our elected representatives assume the role the Constitution assigned to them and rein in the bureaucrats.
