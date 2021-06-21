I’ve always been a fan of cars. Whenever the new models arrived on the showroom floor, Dad rounded up the family to check out the shiny new cars at the local dealerships. I thought it was great fun and made for lots of wishful thinking.
Today, it seems that there isn’t a “season” for new cars, since car shows take place all year long. And one of the most popular segments is the sport utility vehicle. Between January and June 2019, every third vehicle sold globally was an SUV, according to the website Statista.com. Today, there are some 200 million SUVs in operation with annual sales of 27 million units.
I have to say: I’m not a big fan. I couldn’t have imagined the SUV would become so popular. It could be a mental thing, though. To me, those cute compact and not-so-compact cars with cargo space and hatchbacks have a major drawback: They’re basically station wagons, pure and simple.
And I’ve never liked station wagons.
In the late 1970s, Husband Carl thought we needed a station wagon. He’d read the ads and seen the commercials. The station wagon was the perfect family vehicle. It had plenty of seating as well as plenty of cargo space to haul the family and their gear almost anywhere. We had only one child at the time, but as any mom can attest, those preschoolers need a lot of “stuff.”
And what did I think of the “wagon?” First, it was the size of a tank; it was so long, I found it nearly impossible to park. I’m such a lousy parallel-parker anyway, but factor in this hearse-like vehicle, and I had all kinds of trouble. It was then I began the routine of circling city blocks until a parking spot at either end of a block opened, or a diagonal space became available. Needless to say, it was then that I began to really take a liking to parking lots. I know; it was quite silly.
As auto manufacturers phased in the sportier SUV models – whatever “sporty” means – yet another thought occurred to me as to why I never did like the family wagon. By any stretch of the imagination, that boat-sized station wagon wasn’t sporty at all. Historically, the very name “station wagon” meant a wagon that carried people and luggage from the train station to various local destinations, which is hardly a sporty vehicle in my estimation.
I suppose I subscribe to the sentiment of Françoise Sagan (1935-2004) a French playwright. He wrote, “Money may not buy happiness, but I’d rather cry in a Jaguar than on a bus.”
Or in a station wagon.
I may be utilitarian in most things, but for some reason, I do like a sporty vehicle. What can I say: I’ve fallen for the hype – I want to look cool in my car. We’ve had a couple of Corvettes, a 1971 Boss Mustang, and a bright red Intrepid. As I drove down main street, my reflection in the store windows as I passed by, made me grin from ear to ear.
Basically, I don’t think an SUV would do the same for me … .
