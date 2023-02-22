To the editor:
The gentleman knew I was a native Californian, but asked anyway, “Have ya seen the sign outside town ‘Don’t California Our Cody?’” He grinned – I bristled and eye-locked the Wyoming native veteran, “As a matter of fact I’ve seen that shoddy plywood display. I take offense to its size.”
The man didn’t blink – nor did I as my reply turned into a rant, “I’m not sure of the thinking behind that sign, or the funding mechanism, but they got it wrong by more than 50%!”
The heavy seriousness of silence punctuated social air – I continued – fact is, I couldn’t stop. “The sign’s design effort screams the obvious – someone hasn’t spent five decades experiencing the Golden State.”
I was offended and wanted the veteran to know it, “... Sister signs should be erected at twice the size, lighted -- and be considered permanent historical structures by Cody community elders. Chamber funding of an illuminated scrolling digital version of the Wyoming Constitution would be an added benefit for non-residents with a small painted road map to Canada.”
I added for effect, “I believe all Cody veterans should receive stable property tax relief from any future increases.”
If I’d taken up his query earlier in the day a list of Gavin Newsom’s travesty, policies, could have been added to clarify the need for louder signage with neon paint — Californians like neon colors.
“California has a vast set of self-imposed social problems, burdensome taxes, anti-business ethos and people-punishing policies that needn’t be transplanted – seeded – in this, the beautiful city of Cody.”
I suggested travel advice – “Should a disenfranchised Californian seeing ‘the light’ and willing to shed the socialist scales of California’s State snakeskin – at Wyoming’s border – they too will most likely agree to increased size and funding of [Don’t California ‘Our’ Cody] signage.”
I was getting tired, as former Californians that love our country do. Explaining ourselves and love of country is tiresome but necessary – so I finished: “If a painted placard’s First Amendment accuracy ruffles a drive-by Californian’s feathers, well, spread the rumor there’s less wind and more government-constrained freedom in Canada – point to the newly painted north directions added to the [Don’t California Our Cody] sign.”
My gratitude to the Wyoming Vietnam veteran for pointing out the small signage at the edge of town – a project that needs improving, “Welcome Home Veteran. Welcome Home!”
(s) ty Pelfrey
Cody
