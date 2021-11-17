We have mixed emotions over the developing Shoshone National Forest’s Travel Management Plan.
At first blush, it appears favorable that total routes on the Shoshone National Forest will be increased by 2%, with 20% of forest roads being decommissioned and motorized trails increased by 537%.
Additionally, the proposed plan calls for an official over-snow vehicle use season. That’s the good news.
The not-so-favorable news is the Forest Service retains the right to adjust opening and closing dates for the over-snow vehicle season.
But what concerns us the most about the plan is that under the preferred alternative, 15 seasonal closures will be added to roads and 23 to motorized trails in the North Zone of the forest for a total of 106 miles subject to seasonal closure.
Park County Commissioner Joe Tilden voiced his concern and the one shared by many at the commissioners’ meeting last week.
Tilden said he suspects the additional desire for more use of the forest because of population growth will lead to more restrictive plans initiated in the future.
“What’s going to happen in the future, they’re going to get more restrictive and have more people in a smaller area,” Tilden said.
We agree and we would remind the National Forest planners that the national forests are owned by the people of the United States and are to be managed under the Multiple-Use, Sustained-Yield Act of 1960.
Under that mandate, forests are to be managed for multiple uses including outdoor recreation, range, timber, watershed, and wildlife and fish purposes.
Unfortunately we have already seen the erosion of timber and range uses on our national forests.
And although the Shoshone staff has been seeking public comments on changes to the forest plan, we don’t hold out much hope public input will influence their decisions to any measurable extent.
