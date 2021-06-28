When I first saw the television ad 32 years ago, I couldn’t imagine it would ever apply to me.
I’m talking about the LifeCall commercials that began running in 1989. One Mrs. Fletcher, a senior citizen, has taken a nasty fall in her bathroom. But never fear, she has the company’s emergency alert pendant hanging from her neck. She presses the Life-
Call button and speaks the now-classic phrase, “I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up!” At that point, a dispatcher informs her that help is on the way.
It wasn’t long before the phrase was mocked and lampooned. By 1990, the Phoenix New Times reported that “From coast to coast, from playground to barroom, an enfeebled whine rings out across the land. All together now: ‘I’ve fallen … and I can’t get up!’” The catchphrase appeared on T-shirts, novelty records (think Weird Al Yankovic) and on sitcoms from Golden Girls to Roseanne.
The company registered the phrase as a trademark, but its status was canceled 10 years later when LifeCall ceased operations. After that, the Life Alert company tacked on “Help” and registered “Help! I’ve fallen and can’t get up!”
Still, all jokes aside, the thought that I would someday be a senior myself – let alone suffer such a fall – was, in a word, farfetched.
But as it is, I’ve had a couple of, “beauts” lately.
In my defense, though, the first could have happened to anyone – and it was all the fault of that darned Cody Zephyr. I had opened our front door to a visitor when a ghastly gust caught the door. I couldn’t yank my hand off the door’s lever handle fast enough, and it sucked me right out of the house. I tripped on the step, vaulted off the porch, nailed an Olympics-worthy somersault and stuck the landing on the front lawn. How I managed to not hit my head is beyond me.
And then it happened again.
I had launched a search for an item that I hadn’t seen in years; now I needed to pass it along to someone else. I dived into drawers, scoured shelves, combed through closets and peeked into packages. I just couldn’t find what I wanted.
As a last resort, I decided to look in the cupboard above the refrigerator. That’s what I call the filler space, which is so inaccessible that only objects rarely used are stored there. I grabbed a footstool, climbed up and moved a bowl and some baskets to open the cupboard door.
Long story short: I didn’t find my object and steadied myself on the refrigerator door to climb down. But the freezer door came open, and the phrase “Hang in there!” came to have new meaning. I was hanging on for dear life from the door, but it swung out and pulled my feet off the stepstool. My backside bounced from one step to the next and landed with a thud on the kitchen floor.
Slowly, I moved my arms and legs to be assured that nothing was broken and hobbled off to find an ice pack and a heating pad, not knowing which one would do the most good.
At that moment, that medical alert gizmo began to make a lot of sense; I just might have to check it out.
