To the editor:
After reading the article about Troy Bray sending Wyoming State Senator Tara Nethercott the repulsive and unprofessional email, we would like to thank Park County GOP for taking a stand on not supporting this kind of behavior. It is time for the state Wyoming Republican party to follow suit.
This kind of language and personal attack on Ms. Nethercott is not who we are as the Republican Party. Furthermore, Mr. Bray’s statements are a strong indication that he is neither remorseful nor accepts any responsibility for his behavior.
Troy Bray stated:
“I have also received a bit of pressure from the leftists- RINO class of scum, including a gentleman calling my employer demanding that I be fired ... The cowardice and pettiness being shown by you and your supporters proves every other word of my e-mail. I will not be bullied, nor will I allow bullies to win. Have a wonderful day,”
As lifelong Republicans we believe it is time to distance the party far from Troy Bray and those who support him and take a strong stand to put civility back into the party. After all, this is what Wyoming is all about.
We urge the Wyoming Republican party to follow the Code of the West and especially apply No. 10 to this situation: Know where to draw the line.
1. Live each day with courage.
2. Take pride in your work.
3. Always finish what you start.
4. Do what has to be done.
5. Be tough, but fair.
6. When you make a promise, keep it.
7. Ride for the brand.
8. Talk less and say more.
9. Remember that some things aren’t for sale.
10. Know where to draw the line.
(s) mike & jackie lance
Laramie
Ha ha, it's always assuming when wanna-be cowboys attempt to evoke the made up "code of the west" LOL Listen, Mr. Bray had the guts to say what the Park Co. Republicans really feel...the rest of the gutless crew is trying to hide from this and will eventually throw him under the bus. The implosion of these carpetbaggers and pretenders will be epic
Can we distance ourselves from Liz Cheney as well? I find her climbing into bed with Obama and Hillary in opposition to the Republican effort to halt the destruction of Libya back in 2011 to be more egregious than the heated rhetoric of Mr. Bray.
