Sunlight Basin has always been an isolated place. It was still a blank spot on the map in 1881 when Frank Chatfield first put down stakes along Sunlight Creek.
Bands of Sheepeater Indians had indeed occupied every cranny of Sunlight Basin for epochs, and old reports indicate fur trappers and prospectors also passed through the area on occasion, but Chatfield was the first-known white resident to make his homestead in the secluded valley. His remote ranch in Sunlight is noteworthy because it exemplifies one of the final efforts made by settlers to occupy the last remaining hidden pockets of diminishing frontier left in the American West.
However, it was not the prospect of settling in an idyllic valley that brought Chatfield to northwest Wyoming. It seems he was initially lured to the area by the bustling mining activity around Cooke City.
The appetites of hungry miners gave professional hunters an opportunity to profit off the abundant game herds in the region. Chatfield was one of these market hunters. It is said he first came to the Rocky Mountains on the Bozeman Trail, albeit historical details are murky. Whatever his past, Chatfield chose to forgo any mining himself and instead spent his time wandering the yet uncharted mountains and valleys looking for game.
The hunting trail ultimately led Chatfield into Sunlight Basin. At that time large herds of elk routinely inhabited its sheltered gulches, proving an excellent location to focus his hunting activities. Chatfield sold elk meat to miners and hides to merchants in Billings. He also made a name for himself guiding and outfitting hunters from eastern cities.
Accompanying Chatfield was his wife Kitty, to whom he had recently been married in Cooke City. The couple constructed a log home, the first permanent residence in the remote area. They brought in a few dairy cows and constructed a pole fence around the adjacent meadow to keep out meddlesome elk. The homestead was located on the edge of a natural pasture north of Sunlight Creek and a few hundred yards east of its confluence with Little Sunlight Creek. The site is just across the creek from the present 7D Ranch.
To improve their plot the Chatfields irrigated the pastures with water diverted from the nearby creek and used the earnings from their market hunting to buy an old mowing machine. It is said they packed it on horseback, piece by piece, into the valley and used the device to lay up winter hay for their cattle.
Frank and Kitty also did some prospecting. Their quest for minerals evidently took them across the divide separating Sunlight from the Stinking Water, where they explored the many tributaries of the North Fork hoping to find pay dirt. On a stream subsequently named Kitty Creek, the couple constructed a mining camp complete with a system of flumes and sluice boxes.
Kitty remained in Sunlight Basin after Frank’s death in 1897. She married another man, Josiah Davis, who came to live with her on the homestead. Tragically, she was killed in 1909 by an errant bullet while sleeping on the second floor of the old Cody Hotel. Apparently the late night revelers in the saloon below thought little of drunkenly shooting holes in the ceiling.
The Chatfields’ ranch in Sunlight Basin has changed hands and been modified numerous times over the years. Frank and Kitty never had any children on which to bestow their pioneering legacy, all the more reason to tell their story here.
