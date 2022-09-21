To the editor:
Joe Biden is running around giving speeches calling his political opponents fascists and terrorists, and “a threat to democracy.”
His message is divisive and malicious, intended to demonize the 70 million Americans who voted for conservative policies in 2020 and the 65% of Americans who oppose his party’s gratuitous leftism. This is libel against a nation. Uncle Joe, are you preparing us for martial law after the midterms? One may be excused for wondering.
In his speech he used the word “democracy” 31 times. On the Senate floor in 1850 Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “The word liberty in the mouth of Daniel Webster sounds like the word love in the mouth of a courtesan.” I get the same feeling every time I hear the word “democracy” in the mouths of Biden and his partisans.
Their program sounds like Mussolini’s mantra, “all for the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state.”
I taught politics for 30 years at top U.S., UK and Asian universities. Learn this from me. The four principal pillars of fascism are 1) authoritarian government, 2) a captured media 3) corporate collusion with the state 4) party and state are coextensive.
We have been here since the start of Biden’s term. Recently, $0.76 trillion on $7,500 EV tax credits for urban elites, $80 billion supersizing the IRS to be weaponized against political opponents and ensure the middle class pays for the left’s spending, an “executive order” forgiving $0.5 trillion of the student debts of privileged college kids, weaponizing the FBI and DOJ against a former president and current political opponent, invading his home, violating his Fourth Amendment rights and recently enlisting credit card companies to flag gun purchases for the government, violating everyone’s Fourth Amendment rights in hopes of violating our Second Amendment rights later. Democracy?
(s) rod hall
Cody
Paranoid schizophrenia is a terrible thing. Or as it's quite often known here in Trump Country, red crested MAGAphilia. It prevents the victim from perceiving reality .
Of course it could just as easily be a case of someone who has a pathological dislike of anything said and done by a Democrat, no matter the merit of it, or the context. That condition is endemic around here ...
If one actually listens to what the President says and compares it to what this writer says the President says, one will find significant differences. The writer employs the strawman fallacy, by changing his opponent’s position to make it easier to argue against. The writer professes to know the patently unknowable - his subject’s intent - thus demonstrating either a lack of awareness of the limits of his own knowledge, or a low opinion of the intellect of his audience; in either event, it does not support credibility. The writer cites some vague academic credentials, committing the argument from authority fallacy. Ultimately, the entire effort is little more than incoherent name calling. I give the effort a D-. As for the editorial choice to publish this . . . musing, see me after class.
Projection much?
