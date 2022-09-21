To the editor:

Dewey Vanderhoff
Paranoid schizophrenia is a terrible thing. Or as it's quite often known here in Trump Country, red crested MAGAphilia. It prevents the victim from perceiving reality .

Of course it could just as easily be a case of someone who has a pathological dislike of anything said and done by a Democrat, no matter the merit of it, or the context. That condition is endemic around here ...

Matt Winslow

If one actually listens to what the President says and compares it to what this writer says the President says, one will find significant differences. The writer employs the strawman fallacy, by changing his opponent’s position to make it easier to argue against. The writer professes to know the patently unknowable - his subject’s intent - thus demonstrating either a lack of awareness of the limits of his own knowledge, or a low opinion of the intellect of his audience; in either event, it does not support credibility. The writer cites some vague academic credentials, committing the argument from authority fallacy. Ultimately, the entire effort is little more than incoherent name calling. I give the effort a D-. As for the editorial choice to publish this . . . musing, see me after class.

Pete Demoney

Projection much?

