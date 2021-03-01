To the editor:
I have been teaching Spanish at Northwest College in Powell Wyoming for 18 years, as an adjunct professor for 14 years and visiting instructor since January of 2017.
The teachers at NWC are the heart of the institution and their jobs must be protected. As constituents of Northwest College, it is imperative to contact the board of trustees.
The board members will decide how to make cuts in April.
With the proposed reduction in force, there will be the following cuts made to faculty:
• Fixed-term Animal Science faculty position
• Fixed-term English (foreign language) position
• Fixed-term Music faculty position
• Fixed-term Political Science position reduced to support statutory instruction
• Non-tenured Biology faculty position
• Open Education faculty position
• Non-tenured Math faculty position
• Tenured Faculty recommended reduction in force:
• Anthropology/Sociology faculty position
• Communications faculty position
• English faculty position
Great teachers will be terminated and this will begin a downward spiral for NWC. Students go to NWC because of the great teachers. I know each of these teachers personally and know they are amazing teachers.
Unfortunately, they are fixed term or are lower in seniority so their jobs are not protected by tenure or seniority. Those who are not tenured and even the adjunct professors are a great asset to this institution. This is the wrong direction because we sacrifice the future of NWC. Why are we cutting new teachers who have many more years to devote to the future of this institution?
I propose that the board cover the budget shortfall by spreading out the shortage of money among all NWC employees. Each employee could take a cut in their pay. I’m willing to take a pay cut of 72% and lose benefits by returning as an adjunct. Are others willing to do the same?
(s) connie moore
Powell
