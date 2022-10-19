Charlie Workman was a short man who earned a big reputation.
Born in central Pennsylvania, Workman came west while still in his youth sometime in the 1890s. He found his way by stagecoach to far-off Cody sometime around 1900 and quickly became a well-known presence as an affable bartender, a good occupation in which to make many acquaintances in a small town.
Workman quickly became a popular and energetic presence among the booming population of early Cody. In addition to his bartending jobs, he also served as a hunting guide and gained acclaim in 1905 for guiding the group of hunters who shot “Old Four Toes” on the headwaters of the Buffalo Fork, supposedly the largest grizzly ever killed in Wyoming. Notwithstanding his slight stature, he gained the respect of everyone around him for his physical abilities and social graces.
Workman could be competitive, and undoubtedly loved the abundant gambling opportunities available in Cody’s many saloons. Betting on horse races was a veritable national pastime, and the residents of Cody were certainly not immune.
When the Denver Post announced an endurance horse race from Evanston to Denver, a cadre of Cody men started making noises about entering the competition.
Teddy, named in honor of Theodore Roosevelt, had been a range horse brought into town by his owner Emil L. Erickson, the proprietor of the local steam laundry. The horse was used to pull the laundry wagon around the dusty streets of Cody, a most unceremonious duty if there ever were one. But Mr. Erickson had a high opinion of Teddy and surmised that jockey-sized Workman might be the ideal rider, convincing him to enter the race.
After the kickoff of the event in May 1908, Workman and Teddy set a steady pace and comfortably completed the 560-mile ride in six days and eight hours. Workman somehow tied with another rider for first place, ultimately splitting the combined first and second place pots.
Upon their return to Cody, Teddy and Workman were escorted to the Irma Hotel where several hundred residents and the local Cowboy Band were waiting to express their congratulations. Workman rode Teddy up onto the steps of the Irma’s porch and regaled his friends and neighbors with an account of the prolonged race.
With his prize money Workman bought into a saloon on Beck Avenue, got married and started a family. Widely known as a champion horse racer and “one of the most noted guides and hunters in the State of Wyoming,” it would appear Workman was set to quietly enjoy his celebrity doing what he loved.
But his luck was not destined to last. In 1918 the Spanish flu epidemic killed his young wife, and the following year Prohibition took effect, requiring him to close his prominent saloon. As a widower with three young daughters and a shuttered business, Workman fell into a deep depression, taking heavy solace with the bottle.
After getting into a nasty paternity lawsuit with his nanny who claimed Workman fathered her infant child, he begrudgingly married the woman and tried to eke out a living for himself and his growing family by selling furniture. A brief time later his new wife was charged with arson for burning down his store for the insurance money to pay their rising debts. Following a bitter divorce and the drowning of his youngest daughter in Newton Lake, Charlie became a recluse. He died in 1950 at his home in Cody.
Charlie Workman was truly one of the brightest stars of early Cody. Sadly, stars do not burn forever.
