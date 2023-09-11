There’s nothing I like better than a good, old-fashioned brainstorm. Give me a gully-washer, a veritable deluge any day, and I’m about as happy as—well—a duck in water.
Just as rain can be a gentle soak or a full-fledged cloudburst, I’ve encountered brainstorming that was fairly effortless and others that weren’t so much. In fact, I’ve also seen some stormy messes where the brainstorm actually took casualties.
In the world of science, raindrops form when water vapor condenses on particles of dust in the atmosphere. When all those water droplets begin to behave like bumper cars, colliding and banging into one another, they form a cloud. If those droplets get heavy enough, they fall as rain.
In the same way, ideas start out small in brainstorming. Then, they collide and merge with the other ideas at the table—like the smashing and crashing of billiard balls, I’d say. They get bigger and fall faster, and eventually, it rains ideas. The brainstormers lean back in their chairs, exhausted and sweaty, but satisfied: The brainstorm ended the drought.
In some ways, all that colliding and merging is scary. And, since brainstorming usually takes place in the setting of a meeting, there might be some resistance to the whole process. After all, who really wants to attend another meeting?
But, once the right people are together, and the clouds are seeded, grab the hip-waders. Brainstorming is about to begin.
Naturally, brainstormers must be willing to get wet. They have to forego galoshes, slickers, rain hats and umbrellas—no protection or insulation allowed. They must wade into the puddles, weather the lightning and not flinch at the thunder. Once the ideas start forming, the storm is on its way.
With all the ideas colliding and merging, the real issues start to crop up. Brainstormers realize all that rain might mean an overflowing storm sewer here or an eroded hillside there. Consequently, the group’s ideas have multiple facets. It’s not possible to have a really good idea if time, budget, motivation or resources aren’t available.
Clearly, a good rainstorm that waters my lawn may be the very one that prevents a farmer from getting into his fields. Similarly, there’s a kind of strange dichotomy with brainstorming, too. On the one hand, the group’s success is the sum of the ideas produced by its members, a true group effort. On the other hand, really creative ideas are produced when individuals first work alone—away from criticism, real or imagined. Then, they bring only their best ideas to Brainstorm Central.
Now here in Wyoming, there’s nothing more frustrating than a menacing sky that’s basically a flop. A dark cloud seems to portend much-needed rain, and then, not a drop falls. The same is true with brainstorming: If nothing comes of it, the odds are the participants won’t take the process seriously and refuse to come to the table next time.
So, it seems that brainstorming does have much in common with its natural world counterpart. Author John Steinbeck (1962 – 1968) thought of it another way as he wrote, “Ideas are like rabbits. You get a couple and learn how to handle them, and pretty soon you have a dozen.”
Who knew? Raindrops and rabbits: a recipe for ideas.
