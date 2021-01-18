I like the 1994 film “City Slickers II.” In it, Billy Crystal (Mitch in the movie) has a mid-life crisis on his 40th birthday. Armed with a treasure map in the hat of his now-deceased old friend Curly (Jack Palance), he decides a treasure hunt is exactly what he needs.
Two pals join him in the search for the $20 million, only to discover Curly’s twin brother, Duke, wants to join the hunt. The group has all kinds of wild adventures and ends up losing the map in a stampede. Mitch’s brother, Glen, vows he can recreate the map from memory and eventually leads the group to an abandoned mine where they finally discover Curly’s gold.
What I find most interesting, however, is how much trust Mitch had in his late friend Curly. He simply assumed all along there would be gold where Curly said it was – precisely because Curly said it was there.
The same is true for parents. After a while, children know that they can trust dear ol’ mom and dad. Kids have firsthand experience of their parents’ trustworthiness. The good ones take the time to explain their decisions. But when there’s no time for reasoning, Mom or Dad can confidently say, “I don’t have time to explain right now; you’ll have to trust me on this one.” And so, the children do.
Even Elsa Einstein weighed in on the trust she had in her husband, Albert. “No, I don’t understand my husband’s theory of relativity, but I know my husband, and I know he can be trusted.”
But what about those folks who would ask for our trust when the truth is, we simply don’t know them at all? Certainly, there is the concept of “assigned trust” where we allocate trust based on a historic position such as teachers, clergy or law enforcement. There are days, though, when some trustworthy types are proving themselves anything but.
So, just who do Americans really trust? For almost 20 years, the Gallup poll has asked that very question. Respondents were asked how they would rate the “honesty and ethical standards” of various professions. As they have for 18 years, nurses topped the list last year at 85 percent. The Gallup poll found that “medical professionals overall were highly thought of, with at least 60 percent of Americans saying doctors, pharmacists and dentists had high honesty and ethical standards.”
And who’s near the bottom of the list? Members of Congress at 12 percent.
“Every two years the American politics industry fills the airwaves with the most virulent, scurrilous, wall-to-wall character assassination of nearly every political practitioner in the country,” wrote Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018), Pulitzer Prize-winning political columnist, “and then declares itself puzzled that America has lost trust in its politicians.”
It’s true that the failures of those in whom we’ve placed trust seem to erode the very idea of trustworthiness. We’re skeptical of governmental decisions; we’re dubious of management choices; we’re not even sure Mom and Dad know what they’re doing any more.
So, what’s a citizen to do?
“You may be deceived if you trust too much, but you will live in torment if you do not trust enough,” wrote minister, speaker and columnist Frank Crane (1861-1928).
What’s more? We may never find the gold…
