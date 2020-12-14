I occasionally feel guilty when I realize just how little nearly a year’s worth of orders and recommendations regarding COVID-19 have affected me.
Don’t get me wrong, I do honor the wishes of any place asking me to wear a mask and I avoid crowded situations. However, it just so happens the phrase “social distancing” is quite appealing to me, especially when I’m off the clock.
More than that, I’d say a silver lining of what has been a tough year is it has pushed more people into the outdoors. Let’s just say I didn’t need much more than a gentle nudge.
Clearly, from the brisk sales of outdoor recreation equipment, many people around here reacted similarly to the suggestion to trade crowded stores for the great outdoors.
That has to be one of the best side effects of an otherwise dismal situation – families are buying fishing poles and taking children out to lakes to catch fish. People are buying ATVs and snowmobiles to leave the paved roads and explore the area. Others are buying skis, snowboards and snowshoes to experience the winter in a whole new way.
I know someone who went out and purchased everything she needed last year to ice fish. Now it’s her go-to winter activity.
I firmly believe that whatever the reason, it’s good to have more people get outdoors. For myself and my family, we’ve focused more time on our land, planting a huge garden last summer and taking care of a large flock of chickens. There’s nothing like watching my wife surrounded by “her girls” as they quite impatiently await a helping of treats.
I’ve teamed up with my father and brother to get my eldest son into duck hunting. What’s better than sitting bundled up in a duck blind, watching steam rise up over a river as the first light peaks from over the hills, amidst three generations of hunters?
On our land outside Ralston, I’ve taught both of my sons how to track animals that travel through, following rabbits through the sage brush and deer through the tall grass.
This fall I was able to fullfil a goal of mine that passed me by until this year – harvesting a mule deer buck. With my dad showing me the ropes – he raised me as a fly fisherman and bird hunter, so I only turned to big game as an adult – I took advantage of a good opportunity in the national forest and finished my first day of hunting with a deer.
It was bittersweet – I could spend days sitting on a hill, glassing a valley, just soaking up wide open spaces.
I’m convinced that more time outdoors could do almost everybody some good, whether that be harvesting crops from the garden or deer from the forest.
This year my 9-year-old has found yet another way to enjoy being outside, and in a way that takes advantage of the short days. Now we’ll stand outside and look up at the stars, finding constellations and peering through an old telescope at the moon.
Looking at the stars in the night sky sure does make being inside anywhere seem quite cramped.
