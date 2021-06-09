So I rush through the Burger King drive-thru, already late for a 1:30 p.m. tee time, and observe an odd lack of activity for a bustling Friday afternoon.
There’s one young guy at the window collecting for my massive coronary of choice, the Whopper with Cheese, but craning my neck around to peek into the kitchen, I see no one else. So I says to this guy, “You look pretty lonely in there, fella. What gives?”
He explained what I’d already heard but find hard to believe: management can’t find enough people to work, so drive-thru is all that’s available.
I mean, middle of tourist season, barrels and cones everywhere, which I trust our foreign friends find endearing, and there’s one window guy and apparently a cook? What in the Sam Holm is going on here? Is it Bizarro World where up is down and left is right? Will we soon see pigs flying, a sight normally seen only during the rare tornado?
Is it the Twilight Zone, with Rod Serling deadpanning, “You have just awakened from a coma to find there are thousands of jobs available, but few unskilled workers willing to accept a steady paycheck ... Restaurant open only under limited hours. Even homeless folk are losing weight at an alarming rate since dumpsters contain nothing but coffee grounds, banana peels and discarded toaster ovens. You are not hallucinating, you have just entered … the Twilight Zone.”
I recall a more innocent time when business owners were raking it in, paying $1.15 per hour minimum wage, yet desperate dropouts lined up to fill out applications. Now they’re toking on a doobie saying, “Wow man, another government check. Far out.”
Only thing different, they aren’t driving alarmingly slow through fast-food lines, but ordering pizzas and tipping handsomely. Why not? Unemployment benefits have just been extended through the year 2525.
This whole scenario would have been a dream come true when I was in my early 20s. Instead, I had to linger at my parents’ until brother Jess planted the seed in their heads I could come to Cody to help launch his roofing business. Had it been today, I’d have said, “Yeah, right; I want to travel 2,000 miles to carry 85-pound bundles of shingles up a ladder and take a slight pay cut. I suggest you find some illegal alien to fill that void, bro.”
It’s beyond shocking – burger joints offering gloriously greasy comfort food via a window? Restaurants closing several days a week because the only sound coming from the kitchen is painfully thin crickets? Bars closing an hour or two early, sending steady customers home when they’ve barely reached the .08 legal-intoxication blood/alcohol level? It’s just sad.
I’m told fast-food restaurants are offering $15 an hour, and some even flaunting a $1,000 bonus for persevering through the summer. Yet the crickets chirp on. I have half a notion to come out of my Social Security, $850 per month retirement and start asking, “Would you like to try our new chocolate-sauce turbo burger” which comes out through the crackling speaker as, “Wooden Jewish trikes and tourniquet barker?”
Don’t panic. Just grunt “mm-hmm” and pull forward. You have just entered the Twilight Zone.
that's today's reality. times change.
