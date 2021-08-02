Early last week Cody saw near-record temps, continuing this summer’s hotter than normal conditions.
It’s safe to say we’re not used to it and that can be dangerous. On July 26, two members of the Cody band collapsed while playing before the Casper Troopers Drum and Bugle Corps performance due to dehydration in the scorching heat.
If some of the fittest among us are susceptible, it’s important we all take precautions. Children, older adults and anyone with chronic medical conditions should be especially careful.
A few tips to cope with the heat from ready.gov include:
• Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device. Fans create air flow and a false sense of comfort, but do not reduce body temperature.
• Take cool showers or baths.
• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
• Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.
• If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.
• Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.
• Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors during midday heat, if possible.
• Check on family members, seniors and neighbors.
• Install window air conditioners and insulate around them.
You should also watch for signs of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. It doesn’t have to be 100 degrees for any of these to occur.
If you have muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs you could be experiencing heat cramps.
Heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, fast or weak pulse, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea, vomiting are all signs of heat exhaustion.
Signs of heat stroke include extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees); red, hot and dry skin with no sweat; rapid, strong pulse; and dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness.
With heat cramps and heat exhaustion, moving to a cooler location and cooling down should eliminate symptoms. If you suspect heat stroke call 9-1-1 or get the person to the hospital immediately.
While recent temperatures are currently back in the more-tolerable 80s, we still have more than a month of warm temps to go. Take proper precautions to stay safe.
Amber Peabody
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.