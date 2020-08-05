Park County’s governmental operations are in a tight spot and it is not going to get easier anytime soon.
The county is only projecting revenues to be down 5.1% from last year despite an estimated 18.9% decline in sales tax revenues.
We believe overall revenues are going to be even less than the county is projecting and the budget shortfall is going to be worse than anticipated.
To put it bluntly, Park County’s commissioners are going to have to find ways to save money and still provide necessary services.
Last year the commissioners adopted a hiring freeze but have not lived up to the freeze by continuing to replace employees.
There are solid reasons for rehiring. Many departments are busier than they have been in past years.
The county clerk’s office is running 14 days behind schedule on title work. Overall titles registered are down from last year, but land recordings are up by 17%.
The planning and zoning department is operating with one less employee despite record levels of permits being filed.
Many county offices are complaining of employee burnout, understaffing issues, less customer service being offered and associated problems.
It is obvious something needs to be done.
Not every request from department heads for replacing employees can be filled. Customer service is going to suffer.
Wyoming counties cannot be throwing money around like the federal government does.
These are serious times and serious steps need to be taken.
John Malmberg
