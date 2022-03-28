To the editor:
Per Scott Weber’s letter that appeared in the March 22 edition of the Enterprise, I feel compelled to chime in on the very unWestern domes located near the Chamber of Commerce building and the Travel Council’s role in placing them there.
Granted, many things around Cody definitely represent the West and what I would assume, the majority of people come here to see and enjoy: the rodeo, the Center of the West, the sculptures gracing many venues around town, places (indoor and outdoor) to exercise our right to use firearms, Yellowstone Park, raft trips, wildlife, horse rides. There is the wind, but that’s Cody. Futuristic-looking domes?
That saying “When in Rome, do as the Romans do” might be a good one to be applied here to encourage our many visitors to check out the rodeo, enjoy the park, ride a horse, meet “the locals” and definitely spend time at the Center of the West.
Sitting inside can be done when they’re at home; we want them to enjoy Cody and all the Western places and activities it has to offer.
Domes: two thumbs down.
(s) Diana Nagy
Cody
Agreed! Put the money into affordable housing for the workers needed to take care of all the summer tourists.
