Well, I had a bizarre experience to go along with a bizarre week.
I went early to the store, parked, rolled the windows down a bit for the dogs, put on my mask, and then headed for the door. I’m usually in my own mental zone when it comes to shopping. Therefore, I’m oblivious to what is going on around me.
There weren’t many cars, but I heard a faint sound of what I assumed was an argument. I didn’t pay much attention, until it dawned on me this person in a car driving slowly up the lane was screaming at me. He was quite angry and seemed to be particularly aggrieved about my mask.
It took me a few seconds to get into the moment, but he seemed aggrieved by several things, most of which can’t be printed in a family paper. I kept walking, didn’t engage. However, the brief experience was a bit jolting. I didn’t know this person.
I went about my business, but the experience was front and center as I continued my shopping. I first thought about these crazy times and how it is affecting so many people in different ways. I wondered if he were just a nut, then I started thinking a little more.
That’s usually a mistake for me, but nonetheless … Maybe he left home and forgot to take his meds; maybe he was nervous since the election (at that time not decided) wasn’t going as he hoped based on the bumper stickers on the vehicle and the epithets he was spewing; maybe he was having a bad day.
I know what it feels like to have a bad day. As of yet, I’ve never engaged in uncontrollable screaming at perfect strangers.
As I thought more about this, it became more disconcerting. Part of me realized that perhaps I need to pay closer attention to my surroundings; part of me realized that had I been more aware or engaged this could have quickly escalated to a situation I am not prepared for; part of me felt sadness for the obvious anger and tension another individual was feeling, for whatever reason(s).
While this person displayed a serious lack of impulse control, there was something palpable happening for this individual, and he was using me – a stranger – as the target of his grievance(s). Suddenly, it seemed a familiar, and sad, refrain for the past few years.
It’s apparent this is the reality for so many with whom we share a community. With the election thankfully soon behind us, we are now living with every other person we meet having a completely different view of their neighbors and the world in general.
That was a sobering, disconcerting and frightening thought. While one person will soon take the oath of office for the most powerful position on the planet, and with the promise to govern for all rather than a few, it struck me that the road ahead remains difficult. Hopefully we can all take a breath and be more mindful of our surroundings, and the pain and fear of others.
The Golden Rule is needed today more than ever.
(1) comment
The core reason for so much animosity is disagreements over basic information.
This is due to where we get our information and who we trust.
Most people get their news and information passively. We watch, listen or read the same sources in our information bubbles. In this bubble, we only know what we're told. We trust those sources.
Yet omission is the biggest lie. If our bubble doesn't tell us information, we don't know it. Just because we don't know it, doesn't mean it doesn’t exist or isn’t important.
What if the sources we trust are lying, presenting biased or fake information or just omitting the most important truths altogether?
Decent people easily trust. We are decent so we think other people are decent. We just can't conceive of evil people because we don't think that way.
Evil people easily take over organizations and governments by using our decency against us. We trust too easily. We give them too much leeway.
The mainstream media has been taken over by evil people. The numbers can be disputed but only about six organizations own the vast majority of mainstream TV, radio and newspapers. "News" has become propaganda that advances hidden agendas, one of them the diabolical process of dividing Americans so we fight among ourselves. While we fight among ourselves, those controlling media and governments are free to pillage and tyrannize without scrutiny.
Liberals get their info from some stations. Conservatives get their info from other stations. The info is vastly different. Just as planned. So we yell in parking lots and then write columns about strangers yelling.
The only way to get closer-to-truth news and information today is to proactively search for it in multiple other non-mainstream sources. We must ask our own questions and then actively search for answers outside our normal information bubbles. This takes time and work which is why most people don’t do this.
You mentioned masks. Proactive research in numerous other non-mainstream sources clearly reveals that masks cannot and do not stop covid. Worse, they actually create severe health problems to the people (especially students!) who wear them. This sounds impossible and wrong to people who receive their information from mainstream media. Yet it is true. Tested. Verified. By the CDC, Dr Fauci and thousands of medical professionals. The side of a mask box even says it doesn’t stop influenzas.
Mainstream media fabricates the opposing information, adds the gasoline of constant vitriolic broadcasts and then lights the match. The majority who don’t know better burn.
A benevolent dictator would just turn it all off. An enlightened person might do the same.
Step out of your controlled information bubble. Do your own ACTIVE research. Become your own expert. There is a much bigger diabolical game afoot.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.