Last week’s decision by U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl ruling that a section of the Wyoming election code is unconstitutional will have greater impact on upcoming elections in the state as opposed to the case he ruled on.
The section of the election code in question deals with the balance between the First Amendment right to engage in political free speech and the need to require full disclosure of those who are promoting certain candidates or issues by funding media.
The ruling by Skavdahl originated from a 2020 case involving the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce filing a complaint against the Wyoming Gun Owners organization for running a series of attack ads without being registered with the Wyoming Secretary of State’s office as required.
Wyoming Gun Owners won the case with Skavdahl writing the Wyoming election code is unconstitutional because it “chills speech.”
What effect this decision will have on the upcoming midterms is unclear.
With Rep. Liz Cheney attempting to maintain her seat amid strong opposition from several other Republicans including Donald Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, expect a bunch of outside money to be spent on both campaigns.
Much of that money will be provided from organizations or individuals outside of Wyoming.
Will Skavdahl’s decision invite more dark money from outside the state? Most likely, but that is a question that can’t be answered at this point.
Watch for the Wyoming elections law committee and the Wyoming Legislature to craft a law within the next two years that walks the fine line between the First Amendment right to free political speech and the right to know who or what organization is paying for political advertising.
