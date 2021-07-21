This column is purely a PSA, but be forewarned it has nothing to do with the prostate, which I’d rather not talk about.
No, these preemptive cautions are what’s called “Public Service Announcements” – just a civic-minded individual warning of potential tragedies, based on personal experience
We’ll focus for now on the roofing field, where I’ve begrudgingly lurked over 40-plus years, although the last several years as sparingly as possible. But last Thursday on a Beverly Lane roof owned by Mart Knapp, my ladder once again blew down and I again thought I’d found a safe escape. That brief gust behooves me to coin a cautionary slogan: “If it blows down, don’t be an impulsive clown.”
Having to pee, I watched my prone ladder taunting me from the sidewalk, and knowing current resident, Randy Knapp, still had several hours being an “Electrical Ally,” I had no patience for a phone call to Mart and a belated rescue. I luckily had a second roofing hose, so looped it around a plumbing pipe and slowly, blindly eased myself over the gutter, feet first.
I felt my foot touch a mystery object halfway down and craned my neck to see it was Randy’s BBQ grill. No problem, a simple jump from this distance should seal the deal.
The sound of splintering wood hinted that my portly frame had crashed through one of the 1x6 porch slats, stopping at my aching knee. I left this note on the grill: “The ladder blew over; I don’t land as gently as I used to … sorry.”
There was a time I could jump from a roof and flit to the ground like a fabric softener caught in a draft. Jerry Tachick recently glided over to our Millstone table and, already chortling, told my crusty crew, “Ask Doug about the time his ladder blew over and he had to shimmy down a telephone pole.”
It speaks well of Jerry’s integrity that it was a true story. It was Valentine’s Day, late ’90s. I had promised my girlfriend (yes, I’ve had girlfriends!) I’d take her for a romantic lunch. I had a repair to do for an elderly, chatty guy off of 2AB, and while he’s torturing me with some story about a cow or something, all I could focus on was the wind I heard increasing outside this garage imprisonment.
Finally I made it down to the large shop with the wind now a steady howl. Quarter to noon, I heard that familiar, sickening clang. I coulda handled one-story, but I was up there.
Evidently the codger was all talked-out and settled in for a nap, because my wind-blown screams went unheeded. Rejecting every possible jumping angle, I spied the nearby telephone pole. I leapt the several feet, bear-hugged that splintery pole and lowered myself down, never noticing the protruding nail that tore into my pants like an assassin.
I was substantially date-late, and seeing the gaping hole precariously close to my scrotum, she showed little capacity for situational levity.
I’ll give more PSAs in future columns, because believe me: This crap happens to me pretty much every stinking day!
