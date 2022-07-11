We know many of our furry companions love a good car ride, but as summer temperatures rise they need to be left at home.
Temperatures in Cody have been in the 80s and will likely stay in that range for much of the summer.
This can be deadly for animals left in a vehicle – even if it’s just for a moment, and even if the windows are cracked.
Recently at Walmart, when the temperature was 87 degrees, two dogs sat in a parked car. Thankfully they were OK, but it could have had a much different ending.
According to the ASPCA, on an 85 degree day it only takes 10 minutes for the inside of your car to reach 102 degrees and just 30 minutes for the interior to climb to a scorching 120.
This can lead to fatal heat stroke. Symptoms of overheating in pets can include:
• Excessive panting or difficulty breathing
• Increased heart and respiratory rate
• Drooling
• Mild weakness
• Stupor
• Collapse
Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea and vomit, along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees, according to the ASPCA.
And it’s not just in your cars you need to be aware. Make sure your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun, be careful not to overexercise them and use your best judgment to keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot.
You should also give your pets plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot or humid outdoors.
Keep walks during peak daytime hours to a minimum and never let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Being so close to the ground, their body can heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn.
So next time if you’re thinking, “Oh, it will just be a few minutes while I go into the store,” or “But I cracked the windows,” those explanations won’t amount to much if your pet becomes seriously ill or dies from being left in a vehicle.
Let your pet enjoy the cooler comforts of home during the next few months.
