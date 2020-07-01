It is difficult to forecast if this year’s Fourth of July celebration, which has already begun in Cody, will be anywhere near normal.
By State Health Department directives, attendance at the Stampede Rodeo will be half of normal years.
Parades will go down Sheridan Avenue on the same three days as past years, but it’s anybody’s guess how many spectators will be in attendance.
Rounding out the festivities, the fireworks display should be the most close-to-normal of any of the events.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fourth of July will be celebrated in Cody again this year.
And it is a good year to remember why we celebrate the July 4 Independence Day.
The reason this nation celebrates every July 4 was enunciated in the Declaration of Independence.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
All men and women have been granted “unalienable rights.” Is there a better reason to celebrate?
“That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
What better reason to remember our elected officials work for us and are placed in those positions by “we the people” to secure and ensure those “unalienable rights” granted to us.
Remember those truths this 2020 Independence Day. It is a time for celebration.
