To the editor:
I find the camping parking at Walmart disturbing, but have become acceptant of it over the years. However, given that as an acceptable act I did recently run into another that I found most disturbing.
I had decided to go to the base of Cedar Mountain and walk the road with my dog for some exercise and to enjoy the weather we have had. Imagine my surprise when I arrived at the parking areas at the base and found it crowded with campers in vans, pickups and other type vehicles.
To put it mildly, it was a mess with the number of vehicles, trash blowing around and generally not a pleasant sight. I guess it is acceptable to camp wherever one wishes. It just seems to me that it would be appropriate to consider others that may wish to enjoy the scenery without the unexpected distractions.
I suppose I will have to wait on my walks on Cedar until all the visitors have returned home.
(s) ray floyd
Cody
