Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is just another “territorial dispute,” huh? As such, Ron DeSantis says, we should let the protagonists fight it out.
If that’s how you choose to describe it, then just another “territorial dispute” (i.e. invading neighboring sovereign states) started two world wars and has played a role in almost every major “small” war since.
Neville Chamberlain tried the DeSantis approach with Hitler ... it was called “appeasement” then ... and we all know how well Chamberlain’s approach turned out. More than 400,000 Americans were dead before it was over.
While DeSantis later claimed he was misunderstood, he again emulated Chamberlain, saying that Russia invading parts of Ukraine were obviously wrong but that “becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia” is not one of America’s “vital national interests.”
Personally, having devoted 31 years of my life to America’s security, I can see nothing more vital than stopping territorial grabs before they turn into mega conflicts and Americans again begin dying.
Here’s why this particular one matters so much to us. There’s no question but that Vladimir Putin wants to put the old Soviet empire back together, while Beijing with its ambitions toward Taiwan is watching. Both, in the wake of Afghanistan, see America as vastly weakened both militarily and in its alliances. Now, Putin is testing that weakness, seeing just how far he can go.
Crimea was the beginning. That bit of redrawing the map of Europe worked so well that the rest of Ukraine, inevitably, came next while Beijing began making feints in the South China Sea and toward Taiwan. Should Ukraine go, we can expect to see Russian tanks rolling into the other former Soviet states. And, what about Finland, Sweden, Norway ... all on Russia’s borders too. Those countries certainly see the threat as real.
In the meantime, though, we would have our hands full with Taiwan, because we can be quite sure that China will then invade that little island state. Beijing has said it will. We’ll then have a choice of honoring our promises or more appeasement, leading next to China consolidating its cross-border movements into Kashmir and long-standing probes into Nepal and India’s northeast states.
It won’t stop until we’re forced to defend some ally at some point.
We’re talking about the spread of war here. We’re talking about nuclear states at war with a near certainty that someone will lob a tactical nuclear weapon, then ... .
This is why we need to show American strength and stop the land grabs now. Being able to do so without putting boots on the ground is a bonus.
So far, our support of Ukraine has brought us much more than temporarily slowing Moscow down. Our alliances, weakened over the past decade, are being rewoven while the money we’ve spent supplying Ukraine has exposed a number of weaknesses in our military preparedness and our ability to wage a war in defense of the homeland.
Thanks to trying to supply Ukraine, we have seen what needs to be done to fix our own vulnerabilities.
And, if that isn’t enough of a bonus: the Ukraine war has shown us just how weak Russia was going into this conflict while a year of intense warfare has almost halved Russia’s military machine.
Support for Ukraine? It’s as vital a national interest as we have at this moment, particularly for those of us who want to keep the United States secure and out of foreign conflicts. It may be expensive, but it’s way cheaper than the alternatives.
