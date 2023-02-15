When my nephew straight-out called me a “Luddite” – lumping me in with several others of questionable, cerebral acuity – it just didn’t set well.
I shrieked via text: “Luddite?!! I may have to Google that to see just how angry I should be right now!” His peculiar answer was, “Just the fact you’re considering Googling helps your case and might set you apart.”
This exchange was between me and nephew Rusty (same name but no relation to the horribly flatulent horse on Seinfeld). His issue was my suggestion he visit some “Amazon” place he’d mentioned to check on some prices for me. Apparently the fact I’ve never navigated this mysterious jungle place was the origin of the potentially derisive name-calling.
Well, I looked it up all right and evidently I’m “a person opposed to new technology or ways of working; small-minded Luddite resisting progress.” Hey, it’s not like I’m some Ted Kaczynski character. I’m far too technology-stunted to build a deadly bomb when a flaming bag of poop left on a doorstep will suffice and make the same point.
Sometimes I wish I truly were a Luddite; I’d probably be much happier. I’ve accepted and made peace with just enough technological advancement to keep me frustrated and miserable. Now the flip-phone people – yes, they do exist and are legion – seem completely serene, one might say proud, of their limited navigation.
I’ll never forget a trip back home to see Mom back in about 2010 in my brother Paul’s truck with him and late sister-in-law Shelia. One standout memory about that 2,000-mile drive is when Paul stopped to gas up while I bought myself a big Styrofoam cup of coffee. I set it in the little console slot of Paul’s sweet, new truck and just as he dropped the shifter into drive, I distractedly groped for my cup from the back seat.
It’s still unclear who was more to blame, but suddenly every console receptacle was rapidly filling with steaming liquid and I witnessed a blinding, almost super-human speed from my brother. Seemingly in one motion, he had rammed the shifter into park, undid his seat belt and was already streaking back from the gas bay with paper towels flying everywhere.
I took the time to go refill my cup, of course, but what stands out about that trip was ex-school teacher Shelia insisting my back seat boredom be broken by finally learning to text. She doggedly stuck to her lesson plan until about Iowa when I shrieked, “By jove, I think I’ve got it!”
I returned to Cody with a refreshing judgmentalism towards true Luddites who call in the middle of Judge Judy what they could have easily texted. I recently witnessed with amusement Paul sermonizing at lunch to his old Army buddy, an unrepentant flip-phone throwback, who jokingly announced he’d call Paul with a phone number he requested, rather than text. Knowing Paul would have to pull over on his way home to jot the number down, I completely got it.
No, I have no religious affiliation to the Luddites, but this Amazon place my nephew expects me to travel to on my own is a different animal altogether.
