My son received a perfect attendance award from Eastside School for the final trimester of the year.
Most of the trimester he wasn’t even at school, as it was canceled in mid-March due to COVID-19 shutdowns. So instead of going to school everyday, my son simply had to log into a Zoom meeting every morning. Sometimes he was logging in from my conference room at work, or at home while his little brother attempted to wrestle him or at his grandmother’s house.
It may not seem like much, but for every student who stuck with school diligently, even as it turned into a virtual learning experience, you have my appreciation.
As a third-grader my son still listens to his parents quite a bit, but as a high schooler once myself, I know by that age listening isn’t quite the same. So for all of those middle and high school students who made the point to stay engaged, you are awesome.
To all of the parents who hounded their children to stay involved in school even as they worked from home or tried to stop fights or keep at least some part of the house clean (I’m looking at my wife here), I salute you.
With school transitioning to home, it put the onus on teachers to adapt and keep their students involved even through a computer monitor. But teachers throughout the Cody School District, including my son’s, went above and beyond to provide exceptional teaching even as they were learning themselves how to adapt.
We should all show our appreciation to them, as well as the staff and administrators who assisted, not to mention the staff who cleaned the schools and those who continue to deliver meals.
This incredible adversity we’ve dealt with the last couple of months I believe has been a valuable chance to show our students how people can come together, whether it’s delivering food to high-risk residents, sharing some of that hoarded toilet paper with neighbors, reporting on the status of baby wipes at Walmart or sending a bunch of anonymous gifts to a high school senior.
It has been my pleasure to see pictures of people driving around the high school on Friday nights to show their appreciation to health care workers, seniors and athletes. It’s been wonderful to witness the school block parties, children and parents waving to their teachers. What we haven’t seen is all of the work that has gone on at the schools and in the homes of faculty and staff to ensure their students continued to learn. Success is possible only with a lot of work put in ahead of time, and the people of the Cody School District did all they needed to and more to ensure that was the case.
The true measure of people is how they handle adversity, and as the white cups on the Eastside fence made clear, “U Did It.”
We did it, and we now have rising fourth-graders, soon-to-be middle schoolers and high school graduates.
Heart Mountain Academy senior speaker Sydni Charles said in a taped speech to her class of grads that it takes a village to reach graduation. That may be truer this year more than ever.
