To the editor:
We want to thank Dick Smith and Gina, Ashton and Evelyn.
My husband had cataract surgery in Cody and our car decided to quit.
These good people all did things that enabled us to drive back to Greybull.
It is nice to know there are still people around that are concerned and helpful.
(s) jim and mary brown
Greybull
