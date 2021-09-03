Labor Day is the traditional end of summer. After all, it’s the last camping trip for many and school has already begun for most.
From the point of view of the optimist then, it’s the start of fall. That means it’s the start of fall colors, of filling freezers with game meat, and of fall sports.
In Cody, we’re lucky to have some incredible local sports to watch. The numerous fall Cody High School sports have already begun. Quake junior hockey opens Sept. 10 at home and Northwest College hosts its fall rodeo Sept. 11-12 at Stampede Park.
The Broncs and Fillies are always fun to follow. It’s a chance to support our local youths whether you’re family or just fellow community members, and it’s an opportunity to watch some top-tier athletes. After all, these are some programs coming off a lot of recent success. Cody girls swimming and boys golf, along with Meeteetse football, finished second at state last year, while Cody football and girls cross country are defending state champions.
While Cody’s lone home golf invite has already occurred, all of the other fall high school sports, including volleyball and tennis, will play at least once more at home.
If you’ve never watched high school sports in Cody, we encourage you to do so as it’s a fun, community experience. At the Broncs football scrimmage last week the stands were full, and that’s for a game against Douglas that didn’t even count in the standings.
These games also give the Cody band and cheerleaders a chance to show off their considerable skills, creating an atmosphere that can give everyone school spirit, whether you’re an alum of CHS or not.
